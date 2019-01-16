Anthem will have matchmaking for every activity in the game

Anthem lead producer Ben Irving has confirmed that BioWare’s impending shooter will feature matchmaking for every single activity, unlike Destiny or MMOs like World of Warcraft, which restrict the most challenging dungeons and raids to premade groups.

There is matchmaking for every activity in the game https://t.co/D32Ty8YCQ8January 13, 2019

Irving clarified that matchmaking will be opt-out, so you won’t need to tackle everything as a group, but for the harder stuff you’ll probably want to bring some friends along.

This is all good news for me, as the archaic ritual of standing around looking for a group puts me right off a game now. If my friends aren't around, just toss me in any old ragtag band and let me get on with it.

Irving has been answering lots of questions on Twitter as Anthem’s launch approaches, revealing some UI customisation, the sort of loot you’ll get and that Javelins all have the same top speed but different handling.

Anthem is due out on February 22.

Cheers, Polygon.