Sometimes a soundtrack can get in your head and stay there forever. The Zelda themetune is one of those soundtracks. The soundtrack to HBO fantasy series A Game of Thrones is another. Battlefield 3's angry machine noise is yet another. Owen has come across a unique way of washing one's brain clean of an invading soundtrack. It's and album called The Disintegration Loops by William Basinski, in which a short loop is repeated for an hour, but changes subtly with each repetition as the track slowly degrades, bludgeoning your brain into a state that couldn't even absorb an Abba riff. Here it is . Happy Monday!

Avant garde ambient music aside, it's been a fun day for news. ITV took an official rebuke to the face for mistakenly including footage of Arma 2 when they meant to include footage of the IRA attacking a helicopter. It was confirmed that Guild Wars 2 will be out this year and we had a chat with Notch about whether Mojang consider themselves indie devs anymore. There was loads more we couldn't cram in, so we've assembled them in a gradually disintegrating list of links below.

The Greatest Video Game Music album , performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, can be listened to for free on Spotify . There are some great tracks on there, not least this lovely bit of Mass Effect music . Which pieces of gaming music would you recommend?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
