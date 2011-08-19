Our sister magazine Edge have become so vain that they've built a shrine to themselves in Minecraft, and they didn't even have the decency to do it in the PC version. For shame. Well Mr Edge, anything you can do we, or at least the wonderful guys on our Minecraft server, can do better. Behold! The PC Gamer logo in letters ten foot tall! Framed in purest gold! Tremble at it's magnificent glory!

Inside is a collection of magnificently constructed PC gaming news.



Frequent PC Gamer contributor Lewis Denby defends Deus Ex: Invisible War over at Beefjack .



CVG and Battlefield 3 are giving away a trip to the Leeds festival.



Mojang are offering indie game developers the chance to show their games off at Minecon.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the the Australian government is looking into high games prices in the region.



Eurogamer report that Gamestop are planning to launch a game streaming service in the US.



Answer this mere mortals! What is the most amazing thing you have ever built or seen someone else build in Minecraft.