AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X and other second gen Ryzen CPU pricing revealed in leak

AMD returned to relevance in the high-end processor space with its Zen architecture, and while first generation Ryzen parts didn't outright dethrone Intel, Zen gave AMD a solid foundation to build upon. We are going to see that soon with the release of second generation Ryzen parts, prices for which have leaked out.

Before we go any further, let's clear something up real quick. AMD's second generation Ryzen processors are not Zen 2. They're based on what AMD is calling Zen+ using a refined 12-nanometer manufacturing process, whereas first generation Ryzen (Zen) processors are built on a 14nm process. Zen 2, due out sometime next year, will be built on a 7nm process.

Okay, back to the leak. Spanish website El Chapuzas Informatico dumped a whole bunch of AMD slides detailing the company's upcoming Ryzen processors. If the slides are legit—and they certainly look like it—we now know what speeds and price points AMD's next batch of Ryzen processors will hit.

Here is a breakdown:

Ryzen 7 2700X (8-core/16-thread, 3.7GHz-4.35GHz, 20MB, 105W TDP)—$369

Ryzen 7 2700 (8-core/16-thread, 3.2GHz-4.1GHz, 20MB, 65W TDP)—$299

Ryzen 5 2600X (6-core/12-thread, 3.6GHz-4.25GHz, 19MB, 95W TDP)—$249

Ryzen 5 2600 (6-core/12-thread, 3.4GHz-3.9GHz, 19MB, 65W TDP)—$199

Each of those will ship with a different version of AMD's Wraith cooler, with the Wraith Prism going to the Ryzen 7 2700X, Wraith Spire (LED) going to the Ryzen 7 2700, Wraith Spire (non-LED) going to the Ryzen 5 2600X, and Wraith Stealth going to the Ryzen 5 2600.

The price points match up similarly to Intel's Core i7-8700K, Core i7-8700, Core i5-8600K, and Core i5-8600 processors. Just as important, however, one of the slides reiterates that all of AMD's Ryzen 2000 processors are compatible with existing socket AM4 300-series motherboards, with a BIOS update.

AMD will also be releasing new X470 and B450 chipsets to help make better use of its Precision Boost and eXtended Range Frequency (XFR) technologies. Assuming the clockspeeds are the primary change, performance should be up to 10 percent faster than the existing Ryzen parts. Expect to see all of this land at retail on or around April 19, at which time we'll also find out if there are any deeper architectural changes to improve performance..