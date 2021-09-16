Amazon‌ ‌Games‌ ‌hires‌ ‌former‌ ‌Ubisoft‌ ‌executive‌ ‌to‌ ‌lead‌ ‌work‌ ‌on‌ ‌competitive‌ ‌multiplayer‌ ‌game‌

Amazon Games has a new head for its recently opened development studio in Montreal. Former Ubisoft Toronto managing director Alexandre Parizeau has joined the company to lead development on a big-budget competitive multiplayer game, says the Hollywood Reporter.

Parizeau started out at Ubisoft Montreal in 2005 as a producer on Rainbow Six Vegas and Splinter Cell Conviction. He later helped start Ubisoft Toronto and worked as a senior producer on the well-received Splinter Cell Blacklist, the final core game in the Splinter Cell series.

Parizeau was later promoted to managing director, and Ubisoft Toronto went on to be a lead or co-lead studio on Watch Dogs Legion, Starlink, Far Cry 5, and Far Cry 6. Ubisoft Toronto served as one of several support studios on For Honor, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Assassin's Creed Unity, and Watch Dogs 2.

In mid-2020, as Ubisoft employees made news for alleging company leadership promoted a widespread culture of sexual harassment, Parizeau was responsible for announcing the suspension of two Ubisoft employees and the firing of a third. One developer fired was Splinter Cell and Far Cry creative director Maxime Beland, who co-founded the studio alongside Parizeau. Kotaku reported in July 2020 that Parizeau was one of multiple studio leaders who received a letter from more than 100 employees alleging widespread harassment at the studio.

Kotaku reported that Ubisoft Toronto employees noted Parizeau seemed upset and serious about the allegations. Parizeau also reportedly spoke during a company meeting about the failure of Ubisoft's HR department. Employees reportedly spoke highly of Parizeau, but similarly expressed disappointment that harassment at the studio had become so bad.

"If people have a voice, you're going to do well," Parizeau told GamesIndustry.biz in a 2015 interview. "This is the most important thing. It's been part of our culture and philosophy since the beginning."