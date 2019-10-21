After seven years of development, mind-bending puzzler Manifold Garden is out now

Back in 2015, Tom Sykes tried to explain Manifold Garden (then a few years into development) as "an exploration puzzler set in a 3D world that wraps around on itself", noting that it was inspired by M. C. Escher's Relativity. In fact, Manifold Garden was originally called Relativity. Sykes concluded by noting that it "should be done sometime next year".

One year later he was writing about the "physics-defying puzzle game" again, pointing out that now it had a Steam page with a release date of 2017. That turned out to be untrue as well, and it's only now been released in 2019 (and on the Epic Store, with the Steam version to come in 2020). But it is finally real, and playable—although not in VR. Apparently they tried that during development and the results were as nauseating as you'd expect.

