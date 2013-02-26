After Reset is a post-apocalyptic RPG with classic tastes

There's something attractive about eking an existence from the charred ruins of civilization. Perhaps it's because of the various ways to share a story within such a backdrop. Or maybe it's the carte blanche moments of acting like a complete butthead without consequence. Whatever the magic truly involves, it'll hopefully work its way in during the development of After Reset , a (deep breath) Unity-powered, multiplayer, isometric, post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG.

As the nameless development team describes it, After Reset "takes place in the future on Earth dying slowly after nuclear cataclysm that buried nearly all life on the planet." They say we'll get a "deep and emotional story" fashioned after genre greats such as Fallout and Stalker, as well as a custom adventure toolkit for modders and persistent multiplayer support.

Further pokings around the game's website suggest After Reset is still in its very early concept phases. The Contacts section shows an "In Progress" for the 3D modelers and programmers section, a responsibility kind of required if any gamesmithing is to occur. That makes the peculiar presence of a pre-order button a little questionable.

Still, a few proto-screenshots and a fair amount of concept art are available for viewing, so it seems like the team is set on getting this project done. Have a look below. More can be found at After Reset's website.