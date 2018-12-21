Acer’s 34-inch FreeSync monitor is a big display for gaming with a large price

Acer has quietly added another gaming monitor to the mix, the Predator XR343CKP. It's a 34-inch display with a curved IPS panel, FreeSync support, and a few other interesting features, but the asking price might leave some gamers scratching their heads.

The MSRP on this model is $1,799 AUD (~$1,270 USD). Granted, it's a big and fast display, but you could also build a really nice gaming PC for the same amount of money.

Spotted by TFTCentral, the new Predator XR343CKP appears to be a refresh of the previous generation Predator XR342CK. The only thing that appears different is the refresh rate—it's been bumped from 75Hz to 100Hz.

That's on par with the G-Sync model (Predator X34P), which can be overclocked to 120Hz. It doesn't appear that the FreeSync version can be overclocked though.

The Predator XR343CKP has a 3440x1440 resolution and generous viewing angles (172 degrees horizontal, 178 degrees vertical), as is typical of IPS displays. The brightness rating is nothing to brag about though—only 300 nits. To put that into perspective, VESA requires a minimum of 400 nits for its entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification. This display doesn't support HDR, but for $1,799, the rated brightness seems underwhelming (as does the lack of HDR, really).

Connectivity options include a DisplayPort, HDMI, and four downstream USB 3.1 ports. It also has a pair of built-in 7W speakers.

It's not clear when this monitor will be available to purchase. There is a "Buy Now" button on the product page, but at the time of this writing, it links to a couple of listings for the previous model.