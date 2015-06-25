A treasury of the least popular gaming petitions

This petition directed at Nick from his friend George requests, nay, demands, that he stop reading stupid books and play Dota instead. There are zero signatures, however, suggesting either that the rest of the world thinks Nick could frankly stand to read a book or two, or more likely that Nick really sucks at Dota and his absence is no great loss.

Meanwhile, this other guy wants his friend to stop playing Dota. I think I've got a solution for both petitioners.

Update: We got an email from Nick. The book he was reading was Finnegans Wake by James Joyce, widely considered to be one of the most challenging works of fiction. Understandably, he has since resumed playing Dota.