Grab Total War Saga: Troy free for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store

A Total War Saga: Troy is currently free on the Epic Games Store, thanks to a tasty giveaway announced more than two months ago. Creative Assembly's latest historical strategy game is free to grab for the next 24 hours, providing you log in to the Epic Store and claim it.

It seems a bold gambit for a game that also launches today, although if you don't fancy playing it via the Epic Games Store you will need to wait a year before it hits Steam and other storefronts. Compared to more historically accurate entries in the series like Rome: Total War, and more fantastical games like Total War: Warhammer, Troy falls somewhere in the middle, in that it features a grounded take on the legends of Ancient Greece.

Giants are just really large men, for example, while centaurs are simply warriors riding horses. The gods will cause a range of natural disasters if not respected, but they won't literally be descending from the heavens to toy with humanity.

Fraser liked A Total War Saga: Troy well enough when he offered his review yesterday. "Refreshing tactical changes and some of the best maps in the series make this an experiment worth checking out."