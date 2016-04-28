Popular

A space pirate roguelike with one of the most satisfying movement mechanics ever

Flinthook's hookshot is one of the most fun ways we've ever explored a dungeon.

Hookshotting your way around a roguelike dungeon doesn’t seem like it would an easy thing to do, but developer Tribute Games have managed to make Flinthook’s movement sharp and satisfying. I zipped through the hallways of an outer space pirate ship with precision and grace—as long as there were rings to grab onto of course—and found myself having fun even without killing enemies and collecting treasure. Tribute was clearly inspired by classics like Metroid and Mega Man, and its love of those old games comes through loud and clear. Watch the video above to see me speak with Tribute at PAX East about Flinthook’s unique movement and quality inspirations.
 

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
