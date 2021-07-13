A new Company of Heroes game might be revealed tomorrow

Relic Entertainment, the studio responsible for Company of Heroes, is airing a countdown on its Twitch channel which seems to point to an imminent World War 2 themed announcement. At the time of writing the countdown will complete in 12 hours, which means you can expect something at 10am PST on July 13 (1pm ET, 6pm BST, or 3am on July 14 in Australia).

It doesn't take staring at the Twitch chat to suspect that this announcement is Company of Heroes related, given that RTS series' laser focus on WW2. The stream depicts an aerial view of Italy, and is occasionally intercut with related black and white footage from the region. Company of Heroes 3 with a focus on the Mediterranean? I wouldn't rule it out.

It's also worth noting that while Company of Heroes 2 has been receiving the occasional small update of late, it hasn't had a new expansion for at least three years. If this is related to Company of Heroes it probably means a new instalment is coming—fingers crossed.

It's not a bad time for Relic to announce a new game. Eight years is a long time between drinks for Sega's brilliant RTS series, and Relic is about to ship Age of Empires 4 in October.