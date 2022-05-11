A composer remixed Elden Ring's theme song in 15 styles and they all rock

Audio player loading…

I will admit off the top that I get downright emotional over game theme songs. The list of title screens that give me a watery eye is lengthy, and Elden Ring's horn and drum-filled theme song is definitely on it. Producer, composer, and videogame-liker Alex Moukala shares the love for a great theme song. He's remixed Elden Ring's in no fewer than 15 different styles, shown off in a video that's giving me the happy goosebumps instead of maidenless tears.

Listen down here to Moukala covering Elden Ring's theme song in the styles of nu-disco, metal, jazz, Bloodborne-sounding baroque, and reggae—complete with costume changes.

"What if Elden Ring took place in a multiverse which you can explore, and in which the genre of the game changes depending on the universe you're in?" Moukala says of the style mashup. Credit where it's due for high-concept, 2 am thoughts, but I'm a simple woman and I just think it's rad to hear a musician with Moukala's level of skill riff on tunes I know.

Elden Ring's theme song is particularly fun for the exercise. The powerful main horn melody is recognizable across styles, even if it took me a moment to wrap my head around the elevator-y jazz. I'm also glad to see that per YouTube remix roundup tradition, Moukala made sure to throw in a lo-fi version. Ten seconds of Elden Ring soundtrack to study to, you know.

If I were to pick one of Moukala's theoretical Elden Ring game multiverses as my favorite, I'd have to go with the darksynth style. That background organ and beat sound like they came out of some Castlevania-like sidescrolling demake of Elden Ring—a genre I'm terrible at, but sure would love seeing someone else play.

If you haven't had the pleasure of stopping on a Moukala video in your TikTok scrolling or YouTube dives, he's done a heck of a lot more video game music covers. Don't miss Moukala and a few other musicians reimagining Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker's theme in the style of an anime pop rock opener.