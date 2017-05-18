2TB Seagate external hard drive down to £65 on Amazon

If you've been looking for a sizeable external drive but think they're all too expensive right now, then worry no more. You can get yourself a Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB external hard drive today on Amazon for £65.

As the name would suggest, it's a nice compact external drive with dimensions of 7.6 x 11.35 x 1.21 cm and it weighs just 159 grams. It's not the fastest product around, with data transfer speeds of about 120MB/s, but it will get the job done. It's fairly stylish too, coming in a variety of colors, but only the silver one is at the discount price today.

It's tough to find a better priced hard drive of this size (both in terms of storage and in terms of dimensions) on the web right now, and you'll also be able to take advantage of Amazon's free shipping, so this is a good deal. This drive has been around for a few years, but then again, most hard drives tend to be getting on a bit these days in the age of SSDs. The last time the Seagate Backup Plus Slim was cheaper than £65 was back in 2015.

