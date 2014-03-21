Assassin's Creed: Unity announced, trailer offers sneak peak at French Revolution setting

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed: Unity, the next major game in the series. Unity, which we'll now have to constantly confuse with the Unity engine, is set in Paris during the French Revolution. It's a comfortable period (and architectural style) for a roof-running murder-'em-up series that's no stranger to revolutions. And if this brief teaser is representative of the final game, we'll be leaping across the prettiest virtual representation of a historical setting filled with powerful artefacts and suave murderers yet.

"We have been working on the new Assassin's Creed for more than three years," explains the trailer's description, "and although we weren't quite ready to show you our full vision for a next-gen only AC, it seems Abstergo are trying to force our hand! So here's a true first look at in-game footage from Assassin's Creed Unity. Stay tuned - we'll have many more exciting details for you in the months ahead!"

The "Abstergo" they're referring to are leaked screenshots of the game that appeared a few days ago. That's not the only Ubisoft leak that's trickled out, either. Eurogamer's sources claim that Far Cry 4 will be set around the snowy mountains of the Himalayas.