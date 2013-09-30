Truck Stop: Burnout's Crash mode with added zombies, martian backgrounds...trucks

In the absence of a new Burnout game, something that's quite a lot like a new Burnout game will have to do, particularly when it's quite a lot like the best bit of Burnout: the messy playground of destruction that was Crash mode. Truck Stop, from one of the creators of Burnout - 'creator' is a word which here means 'he worked on a couple of games' - is such a thing, and if you approve of causing mass vehicle-based catastrophes you can now vote for it on Steam Greenlight , or buy into an unfinished version over on IndieCity .

Can someone remake/be inspired by/copy Destruction Derby now, please?