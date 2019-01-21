Treyarch confirms Black Ops 4 Blackout's next limited time mode

Following a leak through Call of Duty's companion app, Treyarch has confirmed that 'Ambush' is the next limited time mode coming to Black Ops 4's Blackout.

The leak was apparently spotted on the Call of Duty companion app and captured by Reddit user carkeys11 and posted to Reddit. According to the screenshot, Ambush will only give players the choice of sniper rifles and melee weapons, meaning the Skulker and Dead Silence perks will be 'a lot more valuable.' Outlander will come into its own too because apparently, 'once the circle starts collapsing, it never stops.' Yikes!

Treyarch was quick to respond to the thread, confirming the new mode:

"It’s true, Ambush is coming soon in Blackout as our next limited-time mode in Blackout—just not quite yet! Down But Not Out will be live for a couple of weeks on each platform, which started on PS4 earlier this week. We’re planning to launch Ambush into the wild immediately afterward, so enjoy the insanity of DBNO while it’s live and let us know what you think of the redeploy system while we put the finishing touches on what’s to come."

There's been a lot going on for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode over the last week. A free trial of Blackout is currently in full swing and the limited time mode, 'Down But Not Out', is set to hit PC later this week.

We'll let you know as soon as we have a confirmed date for Ambush.