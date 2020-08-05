Totally Game: DieHardBirdie became a CS:GO champion at 78

If you've ever been on the receiving end of a bullet from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player DieHardBirdie, you've been shot by 78-year-old Abbe Drakborg, one of the world's oldest competitive gamers. He's in the spotlight in the latest episode of Totally Game, Future's documentary series, which you can watch above.

Drakborg got into his CS:GO habit after he retired and now plays at least four hours a day. That helped him prepare for Dreamhack last year, where he and his team, the Silver Snipers, won the CS:GO Senior League tournament. The youngest member of the squad was 64.

With that big win under his belt, Drakborg decided to retire from esports and the Lenuvo-backed senior team, but that doesn't mean it's an end to his love of CS:GO. Now he wants to focus on streaming on Twitch, and you can check out his videos over on his channel.

"I stream my game on Twitch because I like to leave something behind after my life, for the next generation," he said, and he's got no plans to stop. "[I]f someone tells me you have to stop playing, that's impossible for me."