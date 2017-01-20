TotalBiscuit's "bellowing tenor" is coming to StarCraft 2

Good news for fans of TotalBiscuit and StarCraft 2: The Cynical Brit's "bellowing tenor" will soon be available as an in-game announcer.

"The man, the myth, the voice. TotalBiscuit has had a long history with StarCraft II and has made his mark in its history by being a major contributor to the community. He’s hosted, casted, and funded his own tournaments, owned his own StarCraft II team, and now will be immortalized in the game itself," Blizzard said. "If you’ve ever wanted John to be your personal coach and caster, the TotalBiscuit announcer is what you’ve been waiting for."

TotalBiscuit's voice will be available with the release of the StarCraft 2 3.10 patch, and will presumably sell for $5, the same as other add-on announcers. But you might also be able pick it up free: Blizzard is giving away copies of the pack to five players who submit the best TotalBiscuit impressions. Not just his voice, though, but also his "gestures, mannerisms, props," and whatever else you can do to "put yourself in the shoes of John."

Full contest rules are here, but it's pretty straightforward stuff. Ensure your privacy settings are set so Blizzard can see your video (and yes, it must be video), keep it to a minute or less, and one submission per person. Submissions must be emailed to SC2communityteam@blizzard.com, with "TB Contest" as the subject. You have until January 26 to make it happen.