Total War: Shogun 2 - PC Gamer UK's strategy game of the year

[VAMS id="OczEuLMbHI4BR"]

We elevate the Total War games beyond simply being good strategy games because we believe they're story-engines: that not only do they offer deep and difficult decisions about how to paint the map your colour, but they also entertain you with your own genius.

Shogun 2 is a spectacular return to form. Partly, it's the period: a time in Japanese history when heroes and villains rise and fall. Partly, it's the technology: there's little in PC gaming that can match the drama of a full speed cavalry charge. But mostly, it's because the game creates interesting drama. The time when you had to rush an army home to fend off a betrayal from your neighbour clan. The time when you hid an army and engineered an ambush. The time when your veteran clan leader dismounted, and held the line while thousands of peasants rolled into the front gate. That time when… you've got the stories. You remember.

Highly recommended: Frozen Synapse and Starcraft 2: Wings of Liberty .