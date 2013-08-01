Total War: Rome 2 trailer is impressively grand and tactically relevant

Creative Assembly have just won trailers, by combining the drama and suspense usually reserved for irrelevant CGI affairs with footage of an actual game being played. Theatrical delivery of the tactical aptitude of Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca and an informative look at the flexibility of Total War: Rome 2's campaign map? What is this dark alchemy?

Total War: Rome 2 comes out September 3rd. If you want more detailed information about the strategic possibilities it will offer, head over to Wes Fenlon's preview .