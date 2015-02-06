Total War: Attila trailer features the head Hun

Symbolism ahoy! Total War: Attila is revelling in the titular Hun's bad-boy persona. Look at him there, recreating the Last Supper with the corpses of vanquished soldiers. What a cad.

This particular Attila trailer is all about the game's leading antagonist—and more generally about the Hun faction. They're good with horses and bows, making them a fast and long-range threat. Luckily, they'll be playable, giving you a chance to sweep the map with the terrible and deadly force.

Total War: Attila is due out 17 Feb. For more, read Tom's interview with the devs.