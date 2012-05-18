Torchlight 2 beta stress test this weekend

If you've been wrestling with error 37 in Diablo 3 this week and want to help a different company stress test their servers, there's a Torchlight 2 test session happening this weekend. It could be a good opportunity to get in on the last leg of the beta if you haven't received an invite yet. You can sign up for a chance of grabbing a slot on the Torchlight 2 site .

Before Diablo 3 arrived, Tom had the chance to jump into the beta and take some videos of Torchlight 2's. The Embermage is above, but you might want to check out the Outlander , the Engineer and the Beserker as well. They look insanely powerful. It's available to pre-purchase now on Steam for £14.99 / $19.99, and comes with a bonus copy of Torchlight 1, which was quite excellent.