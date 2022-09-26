Today's Wordle 464 answer and hint: Monday, September 26

Audio player loading…

You're now just a short scroll or click away from the answer to today's Wordle. If you'd like a little nudge in the right direction first I can also offer you a range of tips to get you going, as well as a tailor-made clue for the September 26 (464) challenge.

Today was a real all-or-nothing Wordle for me—I either found a nice neat green in exactly the right spot, or I uncovered a grey letter to avoid forever. Luckily these odd results were enough to see me through, each guess just another step closer to the answer.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Monday, September 26

Energetic and active are the keys to today's Wordle. This answer's a word often used to describe something moving at a good pace—a walk can be this, as can a business' performance. In a slight twist a pleasantly cold breeze can also be called this term too.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 464 answer?

Let's make sure you have the info you need. The answer to the September 26 (464) Wordle is BRISK.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 25: ADMIT

ADMIT September 24: GRATE

GRATE September 23: GLORY

GLORY September 22: SAINT

SAINT September 21: RECAP

RECAP September 20: ALIKE

ALIKE September 19: TRICE

TRICE September 18: STICK

STICK September 17: CHUTE

CHUTE September 16: PARER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.