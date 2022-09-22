Today's Wordle 460 answer and hint: Thursday, September 22

Audio player loading…

You'll find the answer to today's Wordle on this very page alongside a selection of freshly written hints, general tips, and even links to further guides, all designed to make the September 22 (460) go as smoothly as you want it to.

I had all the clues and no idea what to do with them today. The sole green anchor I stumbled upon didn't really narrow anything down, and all of the yellow consonants I found afterwards could've easily fit in any of the free slots left. I don't like losing, but some days the clues just don't line up in time.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Thursday, September 22

Today's answer is a word used to describe particularly virtuous and devout people—often after they've died—but more widely this term can describe any person of any faith or none who displays extraordinary kindness or patience, even if only during one short instance. There are two vowels in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 460 answer?

Let me help you win. The answer to the September 22 (460) Wordle is SAINT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 21: RECAP

RECAP September 20: ALIKE

ALIKE September 19: TRICE

TRICE September 18: STICK

STICK September 17: CHUTE

CHUTE September 16: PARER

PARER September 15: DOUBT

DOUBT September 14: THYME

THYME September 13: ALPHA

ALPHA September 12: BOOZE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.