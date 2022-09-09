Today's Wordle 447 answer and hint: Friday, September 9

Audio player loading…

If you'd like to read a few hints and tips to help strengthen your daily Wordle game then you'll find all of those and more on this very page. Those in need of the answer to the September 9 (447) Wordle are just a short scroll away from today's solution.

After yesterday's mostly self-made struggles I vowed to type in the first thing that popped into my head as soon as I saw a few green letters. The idea being to avoid the overthinking that sees me grasping at complicated straws when the obvious is right in front of me. Happily, I was rewarded with a nice early win for my efforts.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Friday, September 9

Unified ideas are the key to finding today's answer—you're looking for the general subject of a particular work, the underlying train of thought in a book or a film. In a soundtrack this word is used to describe a particular character or place's recurring tune, the piece of music used to represent them. There's just one vowel today, although it's used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 447 answer?

Those greens don't always show up in time, do they? The answer to the September 9 (447) Wordle is THEME.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 8: CLASS

CLASS September 7: LEERY

LEERY September 6: TAUNT

TAUNT September 5: WHOOP

WHOOP September 4: INTER

INTER September 3: GULLY

GULLY September 2: CHARM

CHARM September 1: FUNGI

FUNGI August 31: PRIZE

PRIZE August 30: ONSET

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.