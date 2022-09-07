Today's Wordle 445 answer and hint: Wednesday, September 7

Audio player loading…

Whether you're hoping to read a handcrafted clue designed to gently nudge you in the right direction or you'd just like the answer to the September 7 (445) Wordle delivered straight to your eyeballs, you'll find all that and plenty more tips for the internet's favourite word game below.

An odd scattering of green and yellow letters meant it took me so much longer than it should have to form something approaching today's Wordle answer, and in a desperate bid for guidance I threw out an unrelated guess to try and narrow down the pool of possibilities. By some luck it worked, and I scraped by with a last-minute victory.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, September 7

You're looking for a relatively uncommon word today, used to describe a mistrust or wariness of someone or something—enough to make you want to avoid them/it as much as possible. There's one repeating vowel to find, so once you've got it focus on those consonants.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 445 answer?

Let me help you over the finish line.The answer to the September 7 (445) Wordle is LEERY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 6: TAUNT

TAUNT September 5: WHOOP

WHOOP September 4: INTER

INTER September 3: GULLY

GULLY September 2: CHARM

CHARM September 1: FUNGI

FUNGI August 31: PRIZE

PRIZE August 30: ONSET

ONSET August 29: CHIEF

CHIEF August 28: GAUZE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.