Today's other news: Left 4 Dead 3 could happen, no one's working on Borderlands 3

On the list today is word from Valve's Chet Faliszek that he'd like to make Left 4 Dead 3 , word from Gearbox's Randy Pitchford that the focus remains on Borderlands 2 , and - surprise - another example of Gearbox-brand ribbin'-n'-joshin' with Borderlands 2's impotent "Extra Wubs" mode. And in the office today, T.J. was overheard muttering something about killing children in Crusader Kings 2 . We're left to wonder how much we really know about our coworkers.