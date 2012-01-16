THQ respond to Warhammer 40,000: Dark Millennium Online cancellation rumours

Rumours spread over the weekend suggesting that the Warhammer 40,000 MMO Dark Millennium Online had been cancelled, along with THQ's planned 2014 releases. THQ denied the rumours saying they have "not cancelled its 2014 line-up, and has not made any decisions regarding their planned MMO."

The rumours started when Kevin Dent, 12 year industry veteran and CEO of the video games consultancy practice Tiswaz Entertainment, tweeted a series of rumours about THQ's future. "Apparently, The Game Workshops MMO has been cancelled by THQ" he tweeted, adding that "I am hearing everything (in 2014 is canceled), they need to preserve cash."

He suggested that THQ were consolidating and selling IP back to owners. "Word is spreading that THQ has returned IP to Disney AFTER paying the advance, with no refund."

In response, THQ's official statement says that "as part of the ongoing review of our business, we have made decisions to ensure that the company is strategically addressing the most attractive markets. As we have previously announced, we have dramatically reduced our commitment to the kids' boxed games sector which leads to a significantly more focused release schedule moving forward.

"Our slate for calendar 2012 and beyond is focused on high-quality core games and continues to build our digital platform and business."

They point towards a successful Christmas period, saying that they are "thrilled with the great performance of Saints Row: The Third," which they mention has sold three times the amount of Saints Row 2.