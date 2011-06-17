We just can't stop running competitions! There's a least one a week, which is why it's time for another exciting instalment of This week's winners .

Only one competition this week, but it wasfiercely fought.

Witcher 2 GoG Giveaway

We had some more copies of the Witcher 2: Assassin's of Kings Collectors Edition to give away thanks to Good Old Games. So we asked you How you would assassinate a king.

This was one of our most popular competitions, and one of the hardest fought. A lot of people made Game of Thrones jokes, but Torbeedo made it first saying:

"I'd get him drunk with wine and let a wild boar do the rest."

We all love Game of Thrones, so congratulations on your quick wit. As an additional prize, here's T yrion slapping Joffrey on a loop for ten minutes . You might need it after recent episodes.

A lot of people made Elvis jokes, but Pulsifer made the best:

"Killing the King isn't a problem. All you need is a toilet, some pills and a burger.

The problem is convincing everyone that the bastard's actually dead."

A few clever sorts made chess jokes, but only drevo2 included a full games worth of moves:

"Actually, the best assassins don't kill you, they only arrange it so that you don't live. That said,

1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 d6 3. Bb5+ Bd7 4. Bxd7+ Qxd7 5. c4 Nc6 6. Nc3 Nf6 7. 0-0 g6 8. d4 cxd4 9. Nxd4 Bg7 10. Nde2 Qe6 11. Nd5 Qxe4 12. Nc7+ Kd7 13. Nxa8 Qxc4 14. Nb6+ axb6 15. Nc3 Ra8 16. a4 Ne4 17. Nxe4 Qxe4 18. Qb3 f5 19. Bg5 Qb4 20. Qf7 Be5 21. h3 Rxa4 22. Rxa4 Qxa4 23. Qxh7 Bxb2 24. Qxg6 Qe4 25. Qf7 Bd4 26. Qb3 f4 27. Qf7 Be5 28. h4 b5 29. h5 Qc4 30. Qf5+ Qe6 31. Qxe6+ Kxe6 32. g3 fxg3 33. fxg3 b4 34. Bf4 Bd4+ 35. Kh1 b3 36. g4 Kd5 37. g5 e6 38. h6 Ne7 39. Rd1 e5 40. Be3 Kc4 41. Bxd4 exd4 42. Kg2 b2 43. Kf3 Kc3 44. h7 Ng6 45. Ke4 Kc2 46. Rh1 d3 47. Kf5 b1=Q 48. Rxb1 Kxb1 49. Kxg6 d2 50. h8=Q d1=Q 51. Qh7 b5 52. Kf6+ Kb2 53. Qh2+ Ka1 54. Qf4 b4 55. Qxb4 Qf3+ 56. Kg7 d5 57. Qd4+ Kb1 58. g6 Qe4 59. Qg1+ Kb2 60. Qf2+ Kc1 61. Kf6 d4 62. g7

and the black king commits suicide."

That kind of commitment to a gag deserves prizes.

