This week's Tavern Brawl stars the un-nerfed decks of past Hearthstone champions

In honor of the Hearthstone World Championship, which kicks off Thursday in Amsterdam, this week's Tavern Brawl lets players revisit the decks of past Hearthstone champions. Even better, you get to play with the cards in their full, un-nerfed glory.

The most fun comes from Firebat's 2014 championship decks, which feature a number of cards that have since been nerfed considerably. His Hunter deck gives access to 2/1 Leper Gnomes and Undertakers that grow in both health and attack. His Warlock offering features those same Undertakers, plus 0-Mana Soulfire, and of course Power Overwhelming, which has since been relegated to Wild.

Ostkaka's 2015 Rogue deck is pretty fun too, a Tempo/Oil Rogue list that takes advantage of Blade Flurry back when it hit your opponent's face, not just their minions. Oh, and for only two Mana.

Whatever former Champion deck you roll, the Brawl is a nice trip down memory lane for older players, and a chance for newcomers to play with some of the most powerful cards to ever grace the Hearthstone table.