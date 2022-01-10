Popular

This Minecraft map turns the blocky builder into a rad Doom game

Doomed: Demons of the Nether has been in development for two years.

Doomed: Demons of the Nether adventure map in Minecraft
You can run Doom on absolutely anything these days—pregnancy tests, ATM machines, Twitter—if it exists, you can play a '90s shooter on it. They're all perfectly fine and cool, but this Minecraft adventure map may be my new favourite way to play Doom.

Doomed: Demons of the Nether was created by solo developer Sibogy over two years and roughly 1,200 hours. It takes a decent amount of inspiration from the newer Doom games, but Sigoby told PCGamesN that they still wanted there to be a clear cut difference between id Software's shooter and their own interpretation. "I didn't want to make a 1:1 copy because you might as well play Doom at that point. If something seemed fun I looked to implement it," they said.

The single-player map has four levels that take place through Mars, The Foundry, the UAC Facility and The Nether. Sigoby has implemented a bunch of stuff across the map, including cutscenes, boss fights, collectables and weapons with ammo you have to manage. They said how "Minecraft's limitations were the main challenges," with staple neo-Doom features like glory kills and dashing having to be benched. Considering this is an adventure map and not a mod, Sigoby has done a fantastic job of working within the game's limits and creating an awesome piece of work.

The map is out now and you can grab it from Planet Minecraft, along with a handy how-to on installing it on the map's website. As Sigoby previously mentioned, this is an adventure map and not a mod, meaning you should be able to get it working with relatively little ease. It's always impressive to see just what people are capable of in a game as seemingly simple as Minecraft—like this recent replica of Genshin Impact's Mondstadt which took a whopping five months to build.

Mollie Taylor

