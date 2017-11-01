This is what Call of Duty: WWII loot boxes falling from the sky looks like

Something a little unusual about the loot boxes in Call of Duty: WWII, as reported in August by Game Informer (via Charlie Intel), is that players will be eligible to win in-game rewards simply for watching other people open them. A brief video uploaded to the Call of Duty subreddit yesterday demonstrates how that system will work.

Players will be able to call in supply crates while at Headquarters, the 48-player social space on Normandy beach. The crate will then drop out of the sky, the top will fly off, and three cards will pop out. Other players will see the cards and what they deliver, but apparently won't be able to swipe them. Presumably the crates will not unintentionally pancake any nearby players, although it would be pretty amazing if they did.

I won't make the predictable joke about the historical accuracy of these loot box drops (sorry, Eurogamer ), but I will say that it reminds me an awful lot of this , including the nigh-inevitable outcome: You get a hat and then some dick hiding behind a tree shoots you.

Call of Duty: WWII will be out on November 3. We'll have a more in-depth Call of Duty: WWII loot box explainer, and the opening salvo of our review-in-progress, up for your reading pleasure tomorrow.