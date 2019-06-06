This gaming laptop with a GTX 1060 is just $875 right now

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 are the new mid-range graphics cards on the block, but the 6GB GTX 1060 can still handle most games just fine. If you don't mind not having the latest and greatest gaming hardware, you can now get the Acer Aspire 7 with a GTX 1060 graphics card for just $874.99 on Newegg—$325 off the original price.

This gaming laptop has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card. The screen is a large 17.3" IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080, though it's only 60Hz. The entire unit is 16.7" x 11.4" x 1.1", and weighs 6.7 pounds.

You also get plenty of options for connectivity, including HDMI 2.0, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 Type-A connector, two USB 2.0 ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, an SD card slot, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Finally, lots of free goodies are included with the laptop. You get a mousepad, a bundle of Fortnite items, and the Intel Adobe Creative Pack (which includes Civilization V, Farming Simulator, and a few other applications).

