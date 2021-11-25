This full-size gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and dedicated macro keys is just $20

So you want a sexy gaming keyboard, but you don't want to drop big bucks to make the dream happen? Here's one possible solution: The Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard from EVGA, a full-size deck with five-zone lighting that's down to just $19.99 at Newegg—a 60% cut off its regular price.

Along with the standard 104, the Z12 features five dedicated, programmable macro keys down the left-hand size, and four media keys across the numberpad. It also offers IP32-rated spill resistance—because yes, there is actually an internationally-accepted series of ratings for spill resistance—and compatibility with EVGA's sold-separately magnetic wrist rest. Backlight controls are handled via EVGA's Unleash software, which supports multiple visualization options.

One thing to note about this keyboard is that this is not a mechanical keyboard. It seems to be a point of confusion in some descriptions because it supports Cherry MX-style keycaps—that is, if you have a set of custom keycaps designed for Cherry MX switches, you can use them on this keyboard too.

The Z12 is actually a membrane keyboard, however, which is why it's so much less expensive than the other keyboards in our list of Black Friday Gaming Keyboard and Mouse deals.

MSI GF65 EVGA Z12 Gaming Keyboard | 5-Zone RGB Lighting | Dedicated macro and media keys | Cherry MX-style keycap compatible | IP32 spill resistance | $49.99 $19.99 at Newegg (save $30)

The Z12 is a membrane keyboard, not a mechanical, but offers all the bells and whistles of a full-on gaming deck at a seriously low price.

That's not necessarily a deal-breaker, though. As we said in our rundown of the best gaming keyboards for 2021, some users prefer the softer touch of membrane keys—and 20 bucks to put a full-on gamer keyboard on your desk is not a deal you're likely to beat.