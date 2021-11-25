This full-size gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and dedicated macro keys is just $20

So you want a sexy gaming keyboard, but you don't want to drop big bucks to make the dream happen? Here's one possible solution: The Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard from EVGA, a full-size deck with five-zone lighting that's down to just $19.99 at Newegg—a 60% cut off its regular price.
Along with the standard 104, the Z12 features five dedicated, programmable macro keys down the left-hand size, and four media keys across the numberpad. It also offers IP32-rated spill resistance—because yes, there is actually an internationally-accepted series of ratings for spill resistance—and compatibility with EVGA's sold-separately magnetic wrist rest. Backlight controls are handled via EVGA's Unleash software, which supports multiple visualization options.
One thing to note about this keyboard is that this is not a mechanical keyboard. It seems to be a point of confusion in some descriptions because it supports Cherry MX-style keycaps—that is, if you have a set of custom keycaps designed for Cherry MX switches, you can use them on this keyboard too.
The Z12 is actually a membrane keyboard, however, which is why it's so much less expensive than the other keyboards in our list of Black Friday Gaming Keyboard and Mouse deals.
That's not necessarily a deal-breaker, though. As we said in our rundown of the best gaming keyboards for 2021, some users prefer the softer touch of membrane keys—and 20 bucks to put a full-on gamer keyboard on your desk is not a deal you're likely to beat.