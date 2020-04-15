This $770 Dell gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is on sale for what it would cost to build it yourself

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new gaming PC and want to keep the price tag relatively low, you're in luck—Dell's mid-range G5 gaming desktop with an Intel Core i5-9400 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is on sale for $769.99 right now.

That's $114.99 below its regular price. Just as importantly, if not more so, the cost of parts with this deal is about what you would pay if you were to build a similar system on your own. It's always tough to make an apples-to-apples comparison when dealing with custom cases, specialized motherboards, and OEM power supplies. But when I configured a similar setup on Newegg, it came to around the same cost (including Windows 10).

This is a strong setup for the money. The Core i5-9400 is a 6-core/6-thread processor with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.1GHz boost clock. Paired with a GTX 1660 Ti, this system should be able to maintain 60fps in most games at 1080p ultra, and some games at 1440p.

By default, Dell outfits this PC with a 1TB hard drive. However, there's an option to swap it for a faster 256GB NVMe solid state drive if you prefer. Or you can have both if you're willing to pay a $50 up-charge.

There are other upgrade options available, though for the most part, I'd recommend adding more RAM and/or storage on your own, if and when the need arises.