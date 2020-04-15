Popular

This $770 Dell gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is on sale for what it would cost to build it yourself

By

Save $115 on this gaming PC and take your pick between a 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD.

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new gaming PC and want to keep the price tag relatively low, you're in luck—Dell's mid-range G5 gaming desktop with an Intel Core i5-9400 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is on sale for $769.99 right now.

That's $114.99 below its regular price. Just as importantly, if not more so, the cost of parts with this deal is about what you would pay if you were to build a similar system on your own. It's always tough to make an apples-to-apples comparison when dealing with custom cases, specialized motherboards, and OEM power supplies. But when I configured a similar setup on Newegg, it came to around the same cost (including Windows 10).

Dell G5 Gaming PC | Core i5-9400 | GTX 1660 Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD or 1TB HDD | $769.99 (save $114.99)
It's can be hard to get quality parts in a sub-$1,000 gaming PCs, but in this case, you're getting a configuration that will hold its own when playing games at 1080p. It comes with a 1TB HDD as the stock option, though you can swap it out for a 256GB NVMe SSD for the same price if you'd prefer.View Deal

This is a strong setup for the money. The Core i5-9400 is a 6-core/6-thread processor with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.1GHz boost clock. Paired with a GTX 1660 Ti, this system should be able to maintain 60fps in most games at 1080p ultra, and some games at 1440p.

By default, Dell outfits this PC with a 1TB hard drive. However, there's an option to swap it for a faster 256GB NVMe solid state drive if you prefer. Or you can have both if you're willing to pay a $50 up-charge.

There are other upgrade options available, though for the most part, I'd recommend adding more RAM and/or storage on your own, if and when the need arises.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments