This $690 Asus card is the cheapest RTX 2080 Super we can find

Nvidia's top-tier GeForce RTX cards are among the most expensive graphics cards for gaming you can get, so any discount—even a relatively minor one—is worth checking out. One variant of the RTX 2080 Super from Asus is now $689.99, making it the cheapest RTX 2080 Super currently available. For reference, most other cards on Newegg start at $720, with high-end watercooled models going for as much as $800.

This GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card from Asus comes with a slight factory overclock, so it can reach up to 1860 MHz out of the box, compared to the 1815 MHz boost clock on Nvidia's own Founders Edition model. The rest of the specifications are similar, though; you get 8GB of GDDR6 memory, one HDMI 2.0b, three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and 3072 CUDA Cores.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER | $689.99 (save $20)

Yes, $20 isn't much of a discount, but it makes this card the only sub-$700 RTX 2080 Super graphics card currently available. Enter code EMCDKGP26 at checkout (after you enter an email, if you're not logged in) to get the sale price. (Expires: 5/19, 11:59PM Pacific Time)View Deal

The card also offers dual fans, a custom 'MaxContact' technology that improves heat transfer, and a metal backplate. The main downside seems to be a lack of RGB lighting, but hey, not everyone is looking for lots of flashing lights inside their PC.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Super was originally released almost a year ago, but it remains one of the most powerful consumer graphics cards on the market—only bested by the ~$1,100 RTX 2080 Ti and the absurdly-expensive Titan RTX. We have a full review of the Founders Edition RTX 2080 Super, if you're interested to see how it performs in popular games (spoiler: it runs everything very well).