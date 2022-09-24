The Witcher season 3 Axii's its way into our hearts Summer 2023

Audio player loading…

At Netflix's Tudum live stream, the company gave us a release window for the Witcher season three, coming Summer 2023. There wasn't a full trailer or much new information on display, although the company did provide a look at Freya Allen as Ciri filming a fun-looking action scene on a boat, so we've got that to look forward to.

It's a much shorter wait than the gap between seasons one and two of the Witcher, which was a full two years. The shorter gap here makes sense, as season two's production took place during the early days of covid-19, and it's impressive they were able to get it done at all despite strict quarantine measures and occasional outbreaks.

Season three looks to broadly follow the events of the Witcher saga's book two, Time of Contempt, though there are already pretty significant divergences from the source material⁠—Yenn and Geralt are on the outs at the beginning of the book, while in the show Geralt, Ciri, and Yenn finished season two ready to tackle the world together.

A previously released synopsis from Netflix describes the trio returning to the mage stronghold of Aretuza and getting mired in political conflict, all but confirming the presence of the Thanedd Coup in Season 3. Don't look that one up if you haven't read the books yet, but the real ones know.

It'll be interesting to see how the show handles or streamlines the remaining three books after Contempt: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and The Lady of the Lake. If you're interested in dipping a toe in Sapkowski's series and getting ahead of the show, be sure to check out our guide to Witcher reading order (opens in new tab). You can also catch up on everything we know about CD Projekt's next Witcher game (opens in new tab).