The Witcher 3 composer confirmed for Cyberpunk 2077

It may be a while until we get our much desired motherload of Cyberpunk 2077 information, but here's something that might tide you over: The Witcher 3 composer Marcin Przybyłowicz will be working on the music. In an interview with Gamepressure, Przybylowicz says that he's already moved over to the project.

"My superiors already force me to do it," Przybylowicz replied when asked if he was already thinking about CD Projekt RED's next project. "...some first attempts with Cyberpunk were already made."

It's not revelatory news, but it does confirm that the Polish studio isn't dragging its feet moving onto the next project. It might be a while away, though: despite rumours in December that we might see Cyberpunk 2077 as early as 2016, CEO Adam Kiciński has said that the team is still focused on The Witcher 3.

"This and the next year will be devoted to The Witcher," he said. "Apart from the second expansion we have some additional ideas. They should help us animate sales in 2016. The game is selling so well, that we are convinced there are still many people who will buy it if we promote it further."

More The Witcher 3 is no bad thing of course, but... you know, Cyberpunk 2077 is very exciting.