The Outer Worlds' cutest voice actor is a very good boy

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

If the snarls and snuffs of The Outer Worlds' giant rodent-like raptidons sound very much of our world to you, then that's because the voice actor behind them is, in fact, a very good boy.

The creatures were voiced by none other than Louie, resident Obsidian Entertainment dog, who you can watch mauling a smiley face below. (I initially wrote that it was a Pug, but it sounds like it's actually a French Bulldog—thanks to those who pointed out the mistake.)

Oh no! Someone let a raptidon loose in the office! Please help! 😱 Fun fact: This little cutie named Louie is the voice actor for the raptidons in the game! #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/hYd47CJImUOctober 26, 2019

Cute, eh? And inventive, too: it makes me wonder what other in-game creatures have been voiced by animals. What collection of beasts made the alien's gnashing noises in Alien: Isolation? Who's the groaner behind Minecraft's zombies? Answers on a postcard.