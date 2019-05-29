The new Call of Duty will be revealed today

Activision said a month ago that the next game in the Call of Duty series would be revealed before the end of June. Now it looks like it's going happen before the end of May.

Going Dark pic.twitter.com/gysaUrs0qtMay 29, 2019

Unless Activision has spent the past several months conducting a staggeringly successful misinformation campaign, the game in question will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was outed last week as a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series. A YouTuber leaked the title, but strong hints pointing at a return to the Adventures of Captain Price were being thrown around well before that, including by former Infinity Ward community manager and creative strategist Robert "fourzerotwo" Bowling, who even (I mean, come on) Photoshopped the "3" out of his t-shirt three weeks ago.

Me at 10pm: I should get some sleep. Me at 2am: pic.twitter.com/LwQ3XqOBeuMay 9, 2019

Despite being the worst-kept secret in videogames, I'm actually looking forward to finally learning what Activision and Infinity Ward have cooking this time. Modern Warfare is the only Call of Duty branch that's been able to hook me since Call of Duty 2 so there's a certain level of interest baked into it, but the new game will also reportedly emphasize difficult moments like Modern Warfare 2's No Russian mission, which was built around a massacre of civilians at a Moscow airport. I'm probably setting myself up for disappointment, but if the reboot can deliver moments that lead players to contemplate what's happening in the world around them—and the role they play in it—then I'll be all in on it.

The Call of Duty reveal will take place today at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 30. We'll keep you posted.