The names of 225 things in Halo, ranked

Is Halo serious, majestic sci-fi? The monks chanting on its title screen and space ships with names like Pillar of Autumn say yes. Is Halo also incredibly goofy? Bunny hopping around a map called Beaver Creek says yes, indeed. Halo's developers had a knack for naming things. There are so many standout names in Halo, particularly among its ships and campaign missions, that we decided to list the very best of them. And then we got carried away and decided to just rank them all.

There are a lot of things in Halo with names. Basically everything has a name, it turns out. Using the criteria of "trying to include more things will make us cry," we chose to rank the following things:

Every campaign mission from Halo 1-5

Ships and vehicles that appeared in Halo 1-5

Every multiplayer map from Halo 1-5

The Covenant

AI and titles, e.g. The Arbiter

This rigorous selection process excludes weapon names, because frankly the human weapons are a mess of slightly varied designations that are all very boring (shout-out to the Needler and the Needler only, which would have otherwise ranked #27). It also excludes some more random objects and equipment (Man Cannons would be Top 10 material) and the Promethean enemies from Halo 4-5 because we forgot about them, and to be honest their names are all pretty boring.

The process of ranking these names followed a derivative of the Scientific Method called the Cool Method: We spent about an hour and a half in a video chat saying things like "Meridian Station sounds cool, but is it cooler than Winter Contingency?" and "is Backwash a terrible name, or an incredible name?" and eventually the order was perfected.

Here are 225 names of things from Halo, in order from coolest to least cool.