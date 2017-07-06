The luckiest or most cunning PUBG game-winning skill shot yet—you decide

At the foot of this PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds story, we highlighted a well-worked attack that combined gravity, an airborne motorbike and a shotgun to devastating effect. As more players join PUBG, and as existing players improve on its war-torn battlefields, more and more instances of quick-thinking ingenuity have come to the fore.

But the latest inspired set play to catch my eye has me torn. I really can't decide: is this a touch of class, or is it just plain fluke? As you'll see below, getting into the original position, whereby the car flips onto its side, is undoubtedly lucky. However by hanging back and striking his foes from behind, the player in question takes the win. The marksmanship at this point is clinical, and while I know this tactic has been around for a while, this is the first time I've seen someone claim victory as a result.

Let's take a look at the set piece as it happened (as posted to play.tv by user Bashery):

And now over to you:

Happy to share your vote? Please do so in the comments below.