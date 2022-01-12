The free-to-play Forza game is shutting down in the spring

Audio player loading…

Forza Street—originally released in 2018 as Miami Street—arrived on Windows 10 in 2019 as a streamlined, free-to-play racer offering quick one-minute races, aimed primarily at PC drivers who don't have the high-end hardware needed to squeeze the most out of the mainline Forza series. Three years later, it's going away: Turn 10 Studios Principal Design Director Andy Beaudoin said in a recent developer blog that the studio has decided to close it down so developers can focus on "new and exciting Forza experiences."

A specific shutdown date wasn't announced, but Forza Street will continue to operate through the spring. To help players get the most out of it in the time remaining, Turn 10 has released a final update that adds a brand new car, faster energy recharges and reduced wait times on car shows, reduces prices on all items purchasable with in-game currency, and rare and epic spotlights. In-app purchases have been halted, and any real-money purchases made within the past 30 days will be automatically refunded.

"We would like to thank all the players who have given their time, feedback, and dedication to Forza Street," Beaudoin wrote. "Our top goal for the Forza franchise is to foster a global community of players who love cars. Forza Street brought in a whole new set of players to Forza and we’ve learned a ton from you."

Full details on the shutdown are available in the Forza Street Closure FAQ.

