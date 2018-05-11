The First Cylon War continues in Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, which pits Cylons and humanity against each other during the First Cylon War, is due to get its first expansion soon. Toasters and vulnerable, fleshy humans will continue to duke it out in The Broken Alliance, which weaves eight new missions and whole bunch of extra ships into the single-player campaign.

While Deadlock is largely about massive ships and nimble fighters clashing in space, unleashing devastating attacks and protecting the fleet, The Broken Alliance will also focus on the politics of the Colonies, introducing new characters and plot threads designed to flesh out the First Cylon War.

“The Broken Alliance expands the lore of the Battlestar Galactica universe,” says developer Black Lab Games, “and brings a new story of intrigue and backstabbing to Deadlock.”

In addition to the new missions and story arc, expect to make space a mess with six new ships. Both the Colonial Fleet and the Cylons are getting two fancy capital ships and some new fighters, like the Minerva Class battleship and its penchant for missiles, and the Cylon’s Argos Class Basestar, which is filled with hangars and missile tubes, intent on clearing the skies of pesky human fighters.

T.J. Hafer took the Battlestar Galactica Deadlock for a spin last year, and he rather fancied it.

"There wasn’t a single engagement in Deadlock that didn’t put me on edge. Each scrap I was lucky enough to emerge from in one piece left me battered, bruised, and usually having lost expensive ships I’d spent my very limited resources building. But in precisely that way, it’s a successful adaptation of the BSG universe."

There’s no release date yet, but it’s coming soon.