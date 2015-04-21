The Evil Within: The Consequence DLC out now

Not yet had your fill of shooting gruesome enemies in their bulbous fleshy weak spots? If so, there's a new DLC add-on for The Evil Within. Called The Consequence, it's the second part of Julie Kidman's story—first seen in the previous DLC, The Assignment. Judging by the name, her actions over the course of The Evil Within may well have some consequences. Just a guess.

For more, let's turn to this here launch trailer.

The Consequence is the second of three planned DLC packs for The Evil Within. The third, titled The Executioner, will focus on Mr. Safe Head, the Keeper.