The Evil Within release date brought forward in Europe

Previously on The Evil Within : Tango Gameworks' hopefully-good action horror game was supposed to release in August , then it fled back to late October , and then it didn't like the look of those teenagers so it decided to stay inside for a bit. Now it's been moved up slightly, at least in Europe, South Africa, India and the Middle East. The Evil Within will now launch in those places on October 14th, same as the North American date. It's very nearly a triumph for sensible release scheduling, until you notice that Australia and Japan will still have to wait until the 23rd. Booooo.

October 14th is still really quite far away though, so if you're jonesing for some footage and impressions in the meantime, you could do worse than to watch this probably spoilery hour-long playthrough by Bethesda's Pete Hines, or to read Andy's hands-on impressions of the game.