The Elder Scrolls Online trailer details character creation, is marked improvement over Skyrim

We've come a long way since Oblivion's Potato-Faced Freak Generator, and even Skyrim's strict system featuring no customisation from the neck down. As revealed in a new trailer, The Elder Scrolls Online will let you adjust pretty much everything cosmetic about your character, including muscle definition, arm beefiness and - yes! - even the size of their gut. I can finally be the realistically obese bipedal cat-person I've always been inside my own head.

The Elder Scrolls Online is scheduled for a 2014 release, although Bethesda haven't narrowed it down any further than 'Q1'. We recently learned that it will carry a subscription fee , and that faction battles and siege warfare will play a significant part.

Thanks to Blue's News .