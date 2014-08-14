The Elder Scrolls Online teases Update 4 with Upper Craglorn, the Serpent Trial and more

The dye has barely dried on The Elder Scrolls Online Update 3, yet a preview for the next one is already making the rounds on YouTube. TESO Update 4 will offer new quests and delves, challenge players to test their might in the Dragonstar Arena and finally open the doors to Upper Craglorn.

"The mysterious tale of Craglorn continues as you and your friends explore a new region of the Adventure Zone and take on the new Trial that awaits you there," ZeniMax Online revealed . "You'll also find a new kind of challenge for your group: the Dragonstar Arena is ready to put the toughest heroes to the test." Craglorn, you may recall, was rolled out back in May as a "rocky playground for Veteran-ranked heroes," with two 12-player raid challenges and high-quality rewards for topping the time-trial leaderboards.

Update 4 will also implement new quests, delves, Trials, "and much more," including, one would assume, a goodly number of bug fixes. Look for it to arrive in September.