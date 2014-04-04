The Elder Scrolls Online guide — 10 essential tips for your first character

ESO's skill system can be intimidating even for Elder Scrolls veterans and MMO junkies. Rather than three skill trees a la World of Warcraft or a free-form leveling system like Skyrim, ESO takes a hybrid approach that allows for flexible character builds. Unfortunately, it’s not immediately apparent how to plan your leveling path.

As you level, you’ll spend skill points to either unlock new abilities or morph existing ones, adding new effects to your chosen power. The abilities you have in your hotbar are the ones that go up in rank as you kill monsters, complete quests, and gain experience.

It’s smart to put your first points into each of your class skill trees, so you can gain experience in all three trees as you move through the first zone. You’ll also find that the types of weapons and armor you have equipped will level as well—so put on pieces of gear from both the light, medium, and heavy tiers at the beginning. That way, you’ll unlock access to each tree’s passive abilities, and you’ll have more options for when you finally decide which type of armor to dedicate yourself to.